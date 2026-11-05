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New Congress won’t take seats until Jan. 3, delaying investigation talk after election
By Jasmin Knox,5 days ago
History was made on election night across the United States, with states including Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin gaining power over the U.S. state House and Senate. In California, Xavier Beccera became the state’s first elected Latino governor. As elected officials and voters continue to celebrate, political analyst Ian Anderson...