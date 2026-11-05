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Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin & Charlie Berens Launch 2026 Holiday Food Campaign
By Fox 11 Living.,4 days ago
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has teamed up once again with comedian Charlie Berens to help make sure every family can share a warm meal together this holiday season. Director of Marketing and Communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Cameron Wengrzyn joined Fox 11 Living to talk more about their annual Food for the Holidays campaign and how the community can help.
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