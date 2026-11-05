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Lt. Governor Rachel Hunt highlights need for cybersecurity workforce pipeline at Fayetteville Technical Community College
2 days ago
Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt toured Fayetteville Technical Community College’s (FTCC) nationally recognized cybersecurity program Wednesday, Oct. 28, as a part of her Jobs of the Future initiative. In addition to housing its own cybersecurity program, FTCC is a co-founder of the Carolina Cyber Network (CCN). Carolina Cyber Network connects...