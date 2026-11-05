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Flooding leaves Creekside community in St. Lucie County without power, most homes evacuated
By Scott Sutton,5 days ago
Floodwaters remain knee-deep in parts of the Creekside community in St. Lucie County, where officials say roughly 75% of the neighborhood's homes have been evacuated, and power remains shut off. St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro provided a Thursday update, saying the community, located off State Road 70 west...
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