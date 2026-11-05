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'The Real Housewives of New York City' Act…Normal?!
By Katie Way,4 days ago
In case you haven't noticed, it's fall. Daylight has been saved; full dark hits before the workday ends. In just a few days, the idyllic stretch of weather we basked in all October will be nothing but a distant memory, little comfort in the face of November's chill. This week's RHONY episode, Season 16, Episode 9, was filmed sometime in the spring. But because it features the cast members wearing scarves and light jackets as they make their windswept way across the city, it feels, somehow, seasonally appropriate.