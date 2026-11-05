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NYC Zoomers Are Leaving The Big City And Moving To This Midwestern State With Affordable Living
By Karla Demery,5 days ago
New York City is the city that never sleeps. There are a multitude of neighborhoods to explore, restaurants serving food from different cultures, and world-class entertainment. But paying for that lifestyle is another thing. For young adults trying to keep up with rising rent, a move to one of Manhattan's surrounding areas of Queens, Brooklyn, or the Bronx is the next step. However, data shows that "Zoomers" are leaving New York — and the East Coast — altogether.