undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Senior Dogs Found Abandoned Outside Vet Office in Edinboro
By Lillian Baldi,5 days ago
Two senior dogs are now safe after being abandoned outside a local veterinary office during an overnight rainstorm, prompting a rescue response from Because You Care. According to the animal rescue organization, its team received a call for help from Camboro Veterinary in Edinboro after two elderly poodle mixes were found outside the clinic. The dogs had reportedly been left there overnight in the rain.
21