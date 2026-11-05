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The moment Donald Trump blew the midterms
By Eric Levitz,4 days ago
Democrats just partied like it’s 1974. On Tuesday night, they pulled off the largest midterm victory since the post-Watergate wave. Democratic Senate candidates conquered longtime Republican strongholds like Kansas and Texas — and probably (in the view of the internet’s gamblers) Mississippi and Alaska. When the dust settles, and all ballots are tallied, Democrats are expected to boast a 13-percentage-point popular vote victory and more than 250 House seats.