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Cold Chain Cyberattack: Six Lessons for Every Enterprise IT Leader
By Bart Bullard, CTO, Source Logistics,5 days ago
Recent cyberattacks on refrigeration and freezer systems in Europe expose easily exploitable vulnerabilities. The bigger story goes beyond the cold chain. Here are six takeaways for your supply chain. The flaws had been publicly disclosed months earlier. Patching should now be measured in hours after release, not days or weeks.