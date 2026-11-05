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South Eugene leads cross-country contenders at state championship meet
5 days ago
Oregon’s best high school cross-country runners will race for medals Saturday, Nov. 7 at the state championship meet at Lane Community College. South Eugene’s Yosuke Shibata, a Duke University commit, leads the men’s qualifiers with the nation’s top overall high school 5,000-meter time while Axe sophomore Evangeline Johnson Hess has the second-fastest 5,000-meter time in the state this year.
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