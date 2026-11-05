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Highlights from 34 Serious Menu Deals for Honolulu Restaurant Week 2026
By Frolic Hawai‘i,6 days ago
T hirty-four restaurants are putting their best dishes forward for Honolulu Restaurant Week, which starts Saturday and runs through Nov. 15. That means serious discounts on specials and course menus featuring everything from wagyu to paella, butterfish to coconut lū‘au stew. Plus a loaded teishoku. Spicy Mongolian skewers. And all kinds of steak and pasta. The best part is you get to sample a range of each chef and restaurant’s offerings at prices discounted significantly for this nine-day event.