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Lane County resumes ballot processing after equipment breakdown
5 days ago
The Lane County Elections Office has resumed processing ballots and will have updated results by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, county officials said in a news release. Ballot processing stopped for several hours Wednesday after an equipment breakdown. Ballot-sorting equipment at the Lane County Elections Office stopped working because of a clog in an inkjet line. That equipment prints the date and time a ballot is sorted onto the return envelopes, county officials said in the release.