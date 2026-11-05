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Half-Dozen Apply for North Butler/Clarksville Shared Superintendent Post
By Mark Pitz,5 days ago
A half-dozen applicants have thrown their hat in the ring to become the next shared superintendent for the North Butler and Clarksville school districts. Last month, the North Butler and Clarksville School Boards voted not to renew the probationary administrator contract of Bryan Boysen, which expires at the end of the current school year on June 30, 2027. Boysen became the shared superintendent of the two districts on July 1, 2024.