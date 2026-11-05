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Clean Up in Aisle Five, Deer
By Mark Pitz,5 days ago
“Clean up in aisle five” took on new meaning last weekend for a north Iowa grocery store. Mason City Police Mike McKelvey says they were notified shortly after 11 AM Sunday (Nov. 1) that a large buck had just crashed through a window at Hy Vee East on South Illinois Avenue. Callers reported the deer was running around in the dining area of the store and that a five-year-old boy was injured and bleeding from his head.
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