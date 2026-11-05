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Departing US representative scheduled to lead civic discourse series on critical issues
By Joshua Haiar,5 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) – South Dakota’s soon-to-be-former U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson will begin a statewide speaker series this evening aimed at encouraging civil discourse, critical thinking and long-term solutions to some of the country’s greatest challenges. “I think America makes the best decisions when...