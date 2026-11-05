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Defqon.1 2027 Officially Sold Out and Q-Dance Opens Waiting List
By Ken Ngo,5 days ago
Defqon.1 2027 is sold out, but fans can still sign up a spot on the waiting list if they missed out on getting a ticket. The 2027 edition of the most-popular hard dance festival will return to the world-famous Holy Grounds in Biddinghuizen from June 24 to 27, 2027. To add, festival organizers emphasized that there is limited ticket availability and some fans may not be able to obtain them on time.