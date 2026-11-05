undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spotify and United Airlines Bring Personalized Music Streaming to the Skies
By Karen Miranda,5 days ago
Flying just got a little more entertaining. Spotify and United Airlines are taking their partnership to the next level, allowing passengers to stream their favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and music videos directly from their seatback screens. According to Spotify’s official announcement, the new feature brings personalized streaming to United aircraft...