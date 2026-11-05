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Atlanta relaunches FLOAT to help customers with past-due water bills, relief from late fees
By On Common Ground News,5 days ago
ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has relaunched its FLOAT initiative, a customer assistance program designed to help eligible residents bring past-due water and sewer accounts current while providing financial relief and additional customer support. The initiative offers flexible payment options and financial assistance...