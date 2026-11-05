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Meth, fentanyl and shotgun seized in early morning raid in Rome
By CNY Central Staff,5 days ago
ROME, N.Y. — The Rome Police Department said it recovered more than 113 grams of methamphetamine in a raid at an apartment in the city. The police department said around 5 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Rome Police Department Special Investigation Unit and the New York State Police executed a search warrant at 7117 Taft Avenue, Apt. 1.
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