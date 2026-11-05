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Rich Rodriguez wants to preserve conference title games as CFP expansion is debated
By WVadmin,5 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. Rich Rodriguez is willing to consider a larger College Football Playoff, but the West Virginia coach wants conference championship games to retain their place in the sport. In comments reported Thursday, November 5, by Greg Hunter of BlueGoldNews, Rodriguez identified the potential loss of those games as a concern in the expansion debate.
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