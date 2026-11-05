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Record Rain Sharply Eases Drought Conditions
By Jennifer Lewerenz,5 days ago
(KNSI) — Record rainfall over central Minnesota is bringing a sharp turnaround in drought conditions. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows Benton County out of severe drought now, after a rating of more than 98% last week. About 97% of the county remains in moderate drought. Sherburne County has about 94% in moderate drought, down from about 94% in severe drought a week ago.