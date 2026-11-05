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2027 FEHB Enrollment Options: Who Counts as a Family Member, When You Can Switch and the Five-Year Rule
By Edward A. Zurndorfer, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®,3 days ago
Federal employees and retirees enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program have three enrollment choices: (1) self only; (2) self plus one; and (3) self and family. These enrollment types are explained below. Enter your email here and get an email alert when our free 2027 FEHB Plan...