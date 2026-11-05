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LeBron James sends cease and desist to ‘Bron AI’ sports betting app over unauthorized likeness
By Latest & Breaking News,5 days ago
LeBron James has issued a cease-and-desist letter to an AI-powered sports betting tool that the NBA star says uses his likeness, a spokesperson for James confirmed. Anish Gupta, the CEO of the app “Bron AI,” released a video that features a person resembling James wearing a jersey with his nickname, “Bron,” and the number 23.