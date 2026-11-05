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Zelda: Ocarina of Time players can calculate Dampé’s RNG gravedigging through his blinking animation
By Reece Heather,5 days ago
A former speedrunner has discovered the formula to a particular minigame from the original Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time which, if used correctly, can guarantee players a Piece of Heart every time. In the legendary 1998 title, players can partake in the Heart-Pounding Gravedigging Tour in the graveyard near...