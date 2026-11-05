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AI agents can trade stocks for you—here are the risks and benefits, according to experts
By Kamaron McNair@in/kamaronmcnair/@kamaronmcnair,4 days ago
If you invest broadly in the U.S. stock market, there's a good chance you have at least some exposure to artificial intelligence. And depending on where you invest, AI could be helping you manage your portfolio, too. Online brokerages are rolling out agentic trading, in which AI agents perform aspects...