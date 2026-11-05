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Schools to Get Billions in Funding With Passage of Prop. 3
4 days ago
This article was originally published in CalMatters. California schools dodged a steep revenue cut on Tuesday as voters permanently extended an income tax on the wealthy. Prop. 3, put forth by the state's largest teachers union, won with 59% of the vote compared to 41% against. The measure makes permanent an income tax on the wealthy to fund K-12 schools and other services. Originally passed in 2012, the tax was renewed in 2016 and was slated to expire in 2031.