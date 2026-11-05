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Man convicted in 2016 murder appeals after motion to vacate his sentenced denied
By Hannah Hageman,5 days ago
A man sentenced to 65 years in prison for the death of Shaun Smith in 2016 is looking to have his conviction overturned, though that was denied by Circuit Judge Andrew Self. Julius Catlett Jr. was sentenced to 65 years in 2018 following a week-long trial, where a jury of his peers ultimately found him guilty of murder in the shooting death of Smith at a party on Younglove Street in 2016. He was also found guilty of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.