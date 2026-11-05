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US agencies warn of refrigeration hacks amid suspected attacks on military bases
By David DiMolfetta,5 days ago
Federal agencies warned Thursday that hackers are targeting refrigeration systems worldwide, urging operators to secure equipment whose recent failures have spoiled food and created fire hazards. CISA, the FBI and the departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Transportation issued joint guidance warning that attackers are targeting electronic temperature...