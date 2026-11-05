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Scio Twp: Notice of Planning Commission Meeting 11/30/26
5 days ago
The Planning Commission will meet in Meeting Hall at Township Hall at 827 N. Zeeb Road. Members of the public may join either in person or view the livestream of the meeting by clicking the hyperlink “View Event” next to where meeting is listed on website. Public comment cannot be made via viewing livestream. To provide public comment or participate in the meeting remotely, access the meeting using this Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83533065717. Persons with disabilities requiring any accommodation for participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk at (734) 369-9400 or [email protected].