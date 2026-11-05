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Partial bridge collapse shuts down roadway near Coconut Creek neighborhood; no injuries reported
By Rubén Rosario,5 days ago
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The partial collapse of a small bridge led to the closure of a roadway near a Coconut Creek neighborhood. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest 74th Place and 48th Avenue in Hillsboro Pines, near the border dividing Coconut Creek and Pompano Beach, just after 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.
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