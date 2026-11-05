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Nithya Raman Beats Karen Bass To Become LA’s First Asian American Mayor As Democratic Socialists Now Lead NYC And LA
5 days ago
Los Angeles has elected a new mayor, with City Councilwoman Nithya Raman projected to defeat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The all-Democratic election, which drew significant input from Hollywood and attention from Washington, D.C., largely served as a referendum on the leadership Bass has provided for the city while also representing a larger wave of socialist and progressive electoral victories around the country.