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Ice Skating Season Opens Nov. 21 At Miller Sunset Pavilion
6 days ago
WINONA LAKE – The Miller Sunset Pavilion Ice Rink will open for the season from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and the community is invited to come enjoy opening day. The day will begin with the Winter Market at Winona from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pavilion, according to a news release from the Miller Sunset Pavilion. Then later, the community can enjoy holiday festivities with the Christmas Tree Lighting at the Village of Winona, which will take place from 3:30-6:15 p.m.