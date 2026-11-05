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Seminoles Take on Two Events for Penultimate Fall Weekend
4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State beach volleyball team splits up one final time for the penultimate weekend of its fall schedule. Two Seminole pairs will represent Florida State at the AVCA Beach Pairs National Championships in Huntsville, Alabama. At the same time, the remaining team members travel to Jacksonville to compete in the University of North Florida Fall Invitational.