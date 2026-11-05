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Russian state-linked hackers target iPhone, Android devices in zero-click espionage campaign
4 days ago
Russian state-linked hackers targeted users in Ukraine, the United States and Europe in a campaign designed to steal sensitive information from iPhones and Android devices, researchers found. French cybersecurity firm Sekoia attributed the operation to APT29, also known as Cozy Bear or Midnight Blizzard, an espionage group widely believed to...