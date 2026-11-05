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Successful season brings plenty to celebrate for Sibley East tennis
By Carter Cavanaugh,5 days ago
After an incredible 2026 campaign, which saw the Sibley East girls tennis team capture the conference championship with an undefeated conference record and finish 14-2 overall, the program hosted its team banquet Monday, where several players were recognized for their accomplishments on the court throughout the season. The conference recognized...