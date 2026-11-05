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Oklahoma Wildlife Department Fishing Report for week ofNov 3rd
By David Deaton,4 days ago
Blue River: Nov 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout excellent on dough bait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels and rocks. Largemouth, spotted and striped bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
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