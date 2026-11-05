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The annual Pumpkin Parade was a big hit at Dorchester’s Pope John Paul II Park last Thursday (Oct. 29).
By Reporter Staff,5 days ago
Iline Bouaoun takes a photo of Massila Chellal before the start of the parade. Photos by Jenny Chen for The Reporter. The free, family-friendly celebration along the Neponset River Greenway featured costumes, games, crafts, music and plenty of Halloween treats. Organized by the Neponset River Greenway Council, the state Department...