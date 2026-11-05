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There is an all-new Peanuts Christmas special; here are details
By Apple TV/CBS Newspath,5 days ago
(WKRC/Apple TV/CBS Newspath) - Apple TV has released a trailer for a new Peanuts holiday special in which Snoopy has 12 days to convince Santa he belongs on the nice list. “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” premieres globally Friday, Nov. 13, the streaming service announced. The story begins after Snoopy discovers he is on Santa’s naughty list. He sets out to prove he can be a good beagle before Christmas, learning that the holiday means more than presents.