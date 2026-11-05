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Kyler Murray 'Week to Week' with Hamstring Strain; Carson Wentz to Start Monday Against Bills
By Lindsey Young,5 days ago
EAGAN, Minn. — Kyler Murray will be sidelined for the Vikings Monday Night Football game with a hamstring strain, Head Coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday. O'Connell announced Carson Wentz will start the prime-time contest in Murray's place. Max Brosmer will be Minnesota's backup quarterback. "After evaluating Kyler on Monday,...