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Ben Whittaker Climbs Rankings After Barely Surviving Wallace
5 days ago
Ben Whittaker holds the mandatory rankings to demand a world title shot right now, yet his shaky finish against Wallace shows he is nowhere near ready for that step up. Owning two top spots does not prove he can last twelve rounds with Dmitry Bivol. Wallace had him out on his feet and clinging for life in the closing seconds, exposing flaws that an elite operator would punish without mercy.