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Sexual offense charges following 2024 investigation
By Staff report,5 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge recently announced Joseph Allan Subero, 42, of Rockingham, has been charged with three additional felony offenses, including one count each of Statutory Rape, Statutory Sexual Offense, and Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child, following an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual offenses involving a minor.