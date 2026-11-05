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Wolverines close season with progress to build on in Montgomery’s first year
By Carter Cavanaugh,5 days ago
Following Sibley East’s 43-12 loss to Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 27, disappointment isn’t necessarily the prevailing feeling surrounding the Wolverines. Instead, first-year head coach Stephen Montgomery is looking back on a season filled with significant moments for the program, both on and off the field, with optimism for what lies ahead.