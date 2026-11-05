undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Preview | Union welcome Toronto FC for pivotal Decision Day finale
5 days ago
Decision Day is almost here! The Philadelphia Union will host their final match of the regular season on Saturday, November 7th, facing Toronto FC at Subaru Park at 4pm. MLS Decision Day is the last matchday of the regular season, deciding postseason positioning or lack thereof for every team across the league. This year’s finale will significantly impact Philly’s seeding and opponent for the playoffs – click here for tickets to support the team in their final push!