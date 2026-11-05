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3 winners, 2 losers from the Miami Heat’s overtime win over the Clippers
By Tony Morris,4 days ago
Well that was worth staying up until 1:30 a.m. The Heat led by nine after the first quarter, then watched the Clippers erase that advantage with a 31-4 run in the second. Miami spent the second half and overtime clawing all the way back before Klay Thompson’s three with one second left sealed a 117-116 win. Here were a few winners and losers from the night.