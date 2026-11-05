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State shares provisional ballot numbers for ENC
By WITN Web Team,5 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections has released the number of provisional ballots cast during early voting and on Election Day during the 2026 midterms. Across North Carolina, state election officials say 36,737 provisional ballots were cast during the 2026 General Election. In eastern Carolina, there were 3,101 voters used provisional ballots, with 2,678 of those being cast on Election Day.