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Player Grades from the Heat’s overtime win over the Clippers
By Tony Morris,4 days ago
The Heat built an early lead, absorbed a brutal second-quarter run, then fought all the way back in overtime behind big nights from Bam and Klay. Somewhere between the 31-4 Clippers run and Klay’s game-winner with one second left, Miami finally looked like the team we’ve been trying to see all year. Here are grades for the players who played in the late-night game.