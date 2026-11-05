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Time to panic? Tyson Fury has ‘some injury’ which ‘may stop him’ from boxing Anthony Joshua on Netflix
By Jesse Holland,6 days ago
Former champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, two of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing over the last decade, are currently scheduled to collide atop a Netflix-streamed fight card on Fri., Dec. 11, 2026 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. But former WBC heavyweight titleholder Frank Bruno claims Fury suffered...