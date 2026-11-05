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Malden residents honored at Mystic River Watershed Association’s Annual Meeting
By Jim Mitchell,4 days ago
The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) was pleased to announce the addition of Kaila Bachman Chavez and Malden resident Céline Mukasine Bagley to its Board of Directors. These new members are deeply active in their communities and bring expertise in nonprofit operations and finance and open space design. Kaila and Céline were voted onto the board at MyRWA’s Annual Meeting and Celebration on October 14, 2026. They will serve three-year terms expiring in October 2029.