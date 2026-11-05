undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mayor seeks associate member for Board of Appeal
By Jim Mitchell,5 days ago
Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents to fill an associate member vacancy on the Board of Appeal. The seven-member Board (five members and two associate members) operates under the mandates of M.G.L. Chapter 40A and the City of Malden zoning ordinance. The Board of Appeal assists in the administration of the City’s zoning ordinance by considering appeals to vary dimensional controls (lot size, frontage, height, setback, etc.) when a literal application of the ordinance would impose a hardship. Residents might also appeal decisions of the Building Inspector to the Board of Appeal.