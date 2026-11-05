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BetMGM Bonus Code FOXNEWS Covers Your First Ravens vs Jaguars Bet up to $1500
2 days ago
Thursday Night Football has a massive favorite and a home underdog nobody wants to touch. Jacksonville is laying 9.5 points in Baltimore after the Ravens lost two quarterbacks in one game, and the moneyline on the home team has climbed to nearly 4-to-1. BetMGM is offering new users bonus code FOXNEWS to cover their first bet up to $1,500. If it loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets.